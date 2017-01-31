Father who overdosed with kids in vehicle facing charges - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Father who overdosed with kids in vehicle facing charges

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) -- A Waukesha father whose 8-year-old son is credited with saving his life in a drug overdose case is facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Christopher Koeberl was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle with his young three sons inside Jan. 25. His 8-year-old son called 911, fearing his father had died.

Dispatchers used the call to pinpoint the location of the vehicle and Koeberl was rushed to the hospital. He's been charged with child neglect, operating under the influence and driving with a revoked license.

Cash bond was set at $5,000 in Waukesha County Circuit Court Monday. Koeberl's public defender could not be reached before business hours.

