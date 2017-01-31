President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for U.S. Supreme Co - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for U.S. Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump says he is nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He was appointed to the court by President George W. Bush. Gorsuch once clerked for Justice Anthony Kennedy.

After Tuesday night's announcement, Gorsuch said he will be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of the United States.

If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat vacated when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away. At age 49, he would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.