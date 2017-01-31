President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump says he is nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He was appointed to the court by President George W. Bush. Gorsuch once clerked for Justice Anthony Kennedy.

After Tuesday night's announcement, Gorsuch said he will be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of the United States.

If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat vacated when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away. At age 49, he would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.