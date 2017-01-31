Middleton plant research facility donated to UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A $10 million plant research facility in Middleton first opened in 1982 with the help of UW-Madison scientists, and now, through donation, it has become part of the University.

The plant lab was donated to UW-Madison's University Research Park by Monsanto Company. It will become the hub of the new Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center.

The facility features 20 greenhouses encompassing 28,000 square feet, 15,000 square feet of controlled environments, shade houses, and light rooms, and 50,000 square feet of high quality laboratory space on nearly 5 acres.

"There's things we've been dreaming about doing that just haven't been possible, and so we walk into a place like this and it's just very exciting to think about the potentials," said UW-Madison Agronomy Professor Shawn Kaeppler.

University officials say crop species likely to be under the microscope include corn, sorghum, soybean, and small grains such as oats, barley, and wheat.