Sales for Madison pastor's 'you're our neighbor' signs spike amid immigration orders

MADISON (WKOW) -- You may have noticed signs popping up in Madison area yards starting late last year, now "You're Our Neighbor" sign sales have spiked this past week in response to recent immigration orders.

Shannon Vakil put up a sign on her front yard in her neighborhood on Madison's west side.

"I want people to feel welcome in [our] neighborhood and not be afraid to say hi to each other, or ask each other for help," said Vakil, who first saw the sign on a neighborhood Facebook page. "I saw the post...and I [told my husband] email that guy, order six signs so we can pass them out."

After Vakil and other neighbors put their signs up, more followed.

"There's several on this block alone, and when you walk the neighborhood you'll find more," she said.

The message reads: "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor", in three languages; Spanish, English, and Arabic.

The sign was created by a church in Virginia. It caught the attention of Rev. Mike Winnowski, with Geneva Campus Church, who began distributing signs around Madison in November.

"This project took off higher and faster than I expected it to," said Rev. Winnowski, explaining that interest among the community grew rapidly.

Rev. Winnowski says demand fell off towards the end of last year, until recently.

"After the inauguration and recent executive orders [by President Trump], demand has increased sharply," said Rev. Winnowski.

The signs are also sold at Willy Street Co-op's across the city.

Manager Brendon Smith says the store started selling the signs back in December. Since then, they've sold about 400 signs.

Smith points out sales for the signs have quadrupled in the past week, selling already 100 signs.

"We had about 20 brought in just [one day], and someone called in and asked if we had enough signs...they came in and bought 17, just that one person," said Smith, who had to put a sign outside informing customers more signs would come later in the week.

Rev. Winnowski and Willy Street Co-op both say they're now having to play catch up to keep selling the signs.

"We've been selling the signs literally faster than we can print them," said Rev. Winnowski.

Rev. Winnowski says the money gained from sales go toward printing more signs, and any left over goes to the Fair Share CSA Coalition.

If you are interested in ordering a sign, you can click here or visit your local Willy Street Co-op. Each sign is $10.