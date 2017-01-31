Authorities warn of shipping scam

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's officials say a Town of Dunn woman thought she scored a good job, only to unwittingly become part of a fraud scheme to mail goods across the country.



Authorities are warning others about what appears to be on-the-surface an international shipping firm.

Officials say the local woman networked to what was described as a handsomely-paid, work-at-home opportunity through a popular online employment site.



Investigators say she was hired by Light Star Cargo, whose web site maintains is India-based, with a growing global presence, including more than two decades in the U.S.



But Sheriff's officials say Light Star Cargo shipped its new hire in Dane County more than a dozen packages of fraudulently-obtained tablets, cell phones and other electronics, having the Town of Dunn woman then mail them to other locations..



"Part of the premise that they use when they're luring people in to participate in this, is that they tell you they are working for overseas clients who are attempting to purchase U.S. merchandise that's only shipped within the United States," Sheriff's spokesperson Elise Schaffer says. "That's what they inform people as an explanation, that they need this address as a ship-to location."



Schaffer says an Appleton resident's credit card being used by someone to buy goods that were shipped to the Town of Dunn woman exposed the scam.



A 27 News reporter called a phone number listed with Light Star Cargo's Rochester, Minnesota office, but when the reporter identified himself, the phone line went dead.



Detectives are networking to try to discover how widespread this scheme might be. Schaffer says most of the eighteen packages mailed by the Dane County woman went to addresses in New York or Delaware.



Authorities say regularly checking credit card and bank statements can help protect against fraud. They also say even if a job offer appears legitimate, if the terms are so lucrative it feels too good to be true, beware.

Schaffer says the company maintained to the local woman she would be paid more than $3,000 monthly to carry out the mailings.



