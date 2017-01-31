No. 10 Wisconsin routs Illinois 57-43 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 10 Wisconsin routs Illinois 57-43

Posted: Updated:
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -

Ethan Happ scored 14 points and led the way in No. 10 Wisconsin's 57-43 rout over Illinois on Tuesday night.
   Wisconsin (19-3, 8-1 Big Ten) started the game with a 16-2 run and never trailed.
   Much of the hot start came from the open 3-pointers Illinois allowed Wisconsin's players to take -- the Badgers shot 7 of 23 from 3-point range in the game.
   The Badgers big men dominated the game in the post, out-rebounding Illinois 45-36, including 19-6 on the offensive boards.
   Nigel Hayes scored 11 points and added eight rebounds for Wisconsin.
   Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan both had 10 points for Illinois (13-10, 3-7).

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Badger Conference tennis teams rally for the Massey family

    Badger Conference tennis teams rally for the Massey family

    The Badger Conference is full of intense rivalries, but this week, the conference's tennis teams are rallying for one of their own. 

    More >>

    The Badger Conference is full of intense rivalries, but this week, the conference's tennis teams are rallying for one of their own. 

    More >>

  • Aguilar's 1st HR, in 100th AB, lifts Brewers over Cards 5-4

    Aguilar's 1st HR, in 100th AB, lifts Brewers over Cards 5-4

    Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday night.    Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty left the game after the second inning with a strained right hamstring and center fielder Dexter Fowler came out following the third with a strained right shoulder. Randal Grichuk moved from left to center and Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left in the first outfi...More >>
    Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday night.    Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty left the game after the second inning with a strained right hamstring and center fielder Dexter Fowler came out following the third with a strained right shoulder. Randal Grichuk moved from left to center and Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left in the first outfi...More >>

  • Badgers men's hockey releases 2017-18 schedule

    Badgers men's hockey releases 2017-18 schedule

    The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.

    More >>

    The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.