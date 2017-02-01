Wisconsin politicians react to President Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin politicians had mixed reactions Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court Justice pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado, is a conservative nominee, gaining high praise from both Governor Scott Walker, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, whom he called, "A phenomenal nominee for the Supreme Court."

Walker concurred releasing a statement late Tuesday that said in part, "It is important the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, left by the great Justice Antonin Scalia, is filled by someone of the highest integrity, who will adhere to the rule of law, and who understands the proper role of a justice. Judge Gorsuch meets these criteria."

Gorsuch was also praised by Republican lawmakers Senator Ron Johnson, and Representative Sean Duffy who expressed the hope for his rapid confirmation by the Senate to the Supreme Court.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin however was critical of Gorsuch addressing her concerns about the SCOTUS nominee in a lengthy statement.

"I have a number of concerns and questions about his deeply troubling record, particularly his rulings against disabled students, against workers, and against women’s reproductive health care," Baldwin said, adding in part, "The American people deserve an independent Supreme Court Justice who will protect the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Americans, not someone who will put his own political preferences above the law."

Experts agree it could be a battle to get Gorsuch approved, with both House and Congress minority leaders fighting the Republican majority.

If nominated Gorsuch would replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.