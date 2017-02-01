Authorities search for Iowa man charged in fatal Lafayette County crash

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is looking for an Iowa man charged in a fatal crash on a Wisconsin highway.

According to court records, Chad Ernzen, 38, of Durango, Iowa is charged with Homicide by Vehicle - Use of a Controlled Substance and 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide. He didn't appear for a January 23 court hearing. The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office tells the Telegraph Herald warrants were issued for his arrest.

The crash happened in December of 2015 on Wisconsin 81 in Seymour Township. Rosette King, 87, of Mineral Point was killed after authorities say Ernzen crossed the center line and hit her vehicle head-on. At the time, Ernzen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. King was also taken to a local hospital, where she died.

In October, Ernzen pleaded not guilty to the felony charges. He did attend his next hearing in December of 2016, but failed to show up to court this January.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill tells the Telegraph Herald they have "some ideas" where Ernzen is, but nothing "concrete."

If you know where Ernzen is, you're urged to contact the sheriff's office at (608) 776-4870.