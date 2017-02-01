Clean Lakes Alliance gears up for annual winter festival

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison’s fastest growing winter festival is expanding to bring even more excitement to the community during winter months.

On Wednesday, Adam Sodersten with Clean Lakes Alliance stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

This is the third time The Edgewater hotel, located right on the shores of Lake Mendota has hosted the Frozen Assets Festival.

The weekend’s activities and profits support Clean Lakes Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving and protecting the waters in and around Madison for future generations.

New to this year’s festival is a professional ice fishing tournament produced by the North American Ice Fishing Circuit. More than 100 professional anglers are expected on Sunday afternoon, February 5 and the public is welcome to attend the weigh-in at the end of the day. The NAIFC is also coordinating a derby-style tournament for amateur ice fishers. This will take place on Saturday, February 4, and teams of two can compete for a $45-per-pair participation fee; a first prize of $500 is on the line for the winning pair.

Two more first-time events include, a fat-tire bike race and snowshoe race, both also open to the public, allowing visitors to enjoy them as participants or spectators. The fat-tire bike race, an event that’s completely unique in this region, is scheduled for Friday night, February 3, when bikers will depart from The Edgewater and make loops around a lighted course on the southwest corner of the frozen lake. The following morning, snowshoe “runners” will follow a similar route. Participants can compete in the bike race for $40 per person or the snowshoe race – which will have both 5K and 10K components for $30 per person.

These events are joining a roster of winter activities including free, family-friendly fun like sleigh rides, ice skating, pond hockey, snowman building and a “Kites on Mendota” display that will feature more than 25 huge kites on Saturday and Sunday. Indoors, children can color, try on firefighter equipment and enjoy kid-friendly live entertainment.

