UPDATE: River Ridge schools back open Thursday after water main break

UPDATE (WKOW) -- River Ridge schools will be back open Thursday, Feb. 2.

The school district closed Wednesday due to a water main break, but told 27 News it would reopen Thursday.

District Administrator Jeff Athey says the break was found 200 yards from the main school building in Patch Grove. Crews fixed the problem Wednesday morning.

BLOOMINGTON/PATCH GROVE (WKOW) -- A Grant County school district is closed Wednesday due to a water main break.

The River Ridge School District alerted the public early Wednesday morning it would be closed. A message on the school district's Facebook page doesn't say at which school the water main break is, but all schools are closed.

The Middle/High School and Pre-K through 4th graders are located just outside the Village of Patch Grove, while 5th and 6th graders at the Upper Elementary School are in the Village of Bloomington.

There were no more details on how bad the water main break is and whether school would be back in session Thursday.