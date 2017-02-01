Wednesday morning commute may be slick for some areas of southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) --The Wednesday morning commute may be slippery in some areas of southern Wisconsin because of light snow showers.

27 StormTrack meteorologists says it wasn't much snow for most of the area, but it was enough to coat the roads and make some of them slick. Some roads were a bit icy as well.

Salt trucks are out in most of the counties in our viewing area, including Dane County. There were several slide-offs and accidents overnight in the Madison area.

In Rock County (Janesville, Evansville and Emerald Grove), the roads are slippery but salt trucks are out there as well.

In Lake Mills, Oak Hill and Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County, there are no accidents reported, but these areas are reported as slick too.

Crews began sanding the roads in Madison late last night and are now salting this morning. They plan to keep the trucks out for most of the morning.