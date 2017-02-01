Wednesday morning commute may be slick for some areas of souther - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wednesday morning commute may be slick for some areas of southern Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --The Wednesday morning commute may be slippery in some areas of southern Wisconsin because of light snow showers.

27 StormTrack meteorologists says it wasn't much snow for most of the area, but it was enough to coat the roads and make some of them slick. Some roads were a bit icy as well.

Salt trucks are out in most of the counties in our viewing area, including Dane County. There were several slide-offs and accidents overnight in the Madison area.

In Rock County (Janesville, Evansville and Emerald Grove), the roads are slippery but salt trucks are out there as well.

In Lake Mills, Oak Hill and Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County, there are no accidents reported, but these areas are reported as slick too. 

Crews began sanding the roads in Madison late last night and are now salting this morning. They plan to keep the trucks out for most of the morning.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.