Study finds caloric restriction can improve health and lifespan in monkeys

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new study out in-part out of UW Madison indicates that if you cut how many calories you eat you'll live longer.

Before you change your diet, take note, it's not quite that simple. The reason being, the scientists behind this study weren't looking to inspire the next fad diet, rather to understand the biology of aging through caloric restriction in monkeys.

Caloric restriction is limiting calorie intake without implementing malnutrition. A previous study in 2009 by a team through UW Madison found beneficial effects of a low calorie diet in monkeys, but that conflicted with a National Institute of Aging study that did not find positive or negative effects of the diet in 2012. After comparing data from both studies, more than 200 monkeys, Rozalyn Anderson, one of the scientists behind UW's efforts and an associate professor for the School of Medicine and Public Health, said the UW study proved to be correct. They looked at mature adult monkeys, while the NIA study looked at younger and older monkeys.

"We saw the clear difference," says Anderson. "It turns out that in the young animals, you don't get a benefit in terms of survival from caloric restriction. That's what [the NIA] study says. That young introduction, which works beautifully in rodents, like mice and rats, just doesn't seem to impart the same benefits in a primate species."

"When you look at the old on-set animals," Anderson continues, "What happened was their animals voluntarily ate less. And so they had no difference between control and CR, but their animals that ate less and weighed less lived longer than the UW controls. So while they weren't on a restricted diet per say, they were voluntarily undergoing a low calorie diet and that was associated with improved survival."

On average, the adult monkeys in the UW Madison study were subject to a 20-percent caloric restriction. Anderson said that there were beneficial effects in terms of aging. Her team believes these findings will translate to humans as humans are primates too. "One of the major pieces of evidence comes from human clinical trials of short term caloric restriction," says Anderson. Monkeys are treated clinically similar to humans, she adds.

"Here's the key though. We don't study to try to get people to do it. We study it as a way to understand aging," says Anderson. "What is it about aging that creates this increased incidence for chronic disease? Like cancer, cardio-vascular disease, neuro-degeneration, diabetes. Each of these is is off set by caloric restriction, and we've been able to show that in the two monkey studies... The goal would be to extend healthy lifetime, not to extend the duration."

Even though it may sound attractive to calorie restrict with this preliminary research, Anderson advises against it because they do not know enough to recommend implementation. "I wouldn't recommend that anybody undertake a diet without some kind of medical supervision, just as a matter of course," says Anderson. "The real message here is how much you eat and what you eat is going to influence how you age. So what people choose to do with that information is up to them."

"Monkeys are like people. We all know people who can eat five slices of cake and still fit into their skinny jeans. And somebody else walks past the cake and needs to size up," says Anderson. "I think these are the important caviats if anyone is thinking of such a thing as engaging in caloric restriction... it would have to be completely customized to the individual."

From here, Anderson and her partner scientist are going to use funding they've received to study what happens during aging that creates disease vulnerability and what is being triggered in cells by caloric restriction to prevent that. "This has got enormous potential down the road, especially when we start thinking more about personalized medicines and treating individuals rather than treating conditions," says Anderson. Caloric restriction could allow scientists to target aging itself instead of one disease at a time.

"People get scared when we talk about biology of aging and extending lifespan. Who would want to live these enormous lengths of time and be poorly and bedridden? That's never been the goal at all. We talk more along the lines of having a younger biological age," says Anderson. "It's one of the fantastic things about being at the University of Wisconsin and in the School of Medicine and Public Health. We have such a vibrant research community. And aging research has really become a focus here."