2 killed, 1 arrested in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two men are dead and a third is under arrest after their car slammed into a bridge pillar in Milwaukee.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday near 32nd Street and Hampton Avenue. Police said the car slammed into the pillar at a high rate of speed.

One man died at the scene. Another was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Authorities say a third man, who was armed with a gun, ran from the scene of the crash, but the 18-year-old was arrested a short time later. Police say another gun and what's believed to be narcotics were recovered from the car.