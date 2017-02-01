2 killed, 1 arrested in Milwaukee crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2 killed, 1 arrested in Milwaukee crash

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: WISN Courtesy: WISN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two men are dead and a third is under arrest after their car slammed into a bridge pillar in Milwaukee.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday near 32nd Street and Hampton Avenue.  Police said the car slammed into the pillar at a high rate of speed.

One man died at the scene. Another was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Authorities say a third man, who was armed with a gun, ran from the scene of the crash, but the 18-year-old was arrested a short time later. Police say another gun and what's believed to be narcotics were recovered from the car.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.