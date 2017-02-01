Walker rural funding plan would help some districts more than others

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Rural schools in Wisconsin would get more money from the state under a budget proposal unveiled by Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) Wednesday.



It includes an increase of $20 million sparsity aid.

Currently 142 districts with ten or fewer students per square mile that have enrollments of 745 students or fewer get an additional $300 per pupil. That amount will be increased to $400 for those districts, while districts between 745 and 1,000 students meeting the sparsity factor would get $100 per pupil.

37 rural school districts would fall under that new 775 to 1,000 student enrollment window, including Wisconsin Heights.

But 47 larger rural districts won't see any of that money.

River Valley School District serves just 4.5 students per square mile, but has an enrollment of over 1,300 students.

"The issue is - how do you define sparsity? And we believe sparsity should be defined based on the students that you serve per square mile and it shouldn't necessarily be based on a total enrollment cap," said River Valley Superintendent Tom Wermuth.

River Valley is running at a $700,000 deficit annually and will close two elementary schools by the end of the 2018 school year.

Another $25 million will go to rural districts that pay 150 percent or more than the average cost for transportation, with another $92,000 going towards hikes in regular transportation funding.



While Supt. Wermuth said his district would get an additional $5,000 for regular transportation costs, they also won't qualify for that so-called "high cost" transportation aid.



"So, although we spend more than the average - we don't spend 1.5 times the average. So, we won't qualify for that aid at all and that's a sizable chunk.," said Supt. Wermuth.

$35 million would go towards IT and broadband infrastructure grants.

Along with the financial incentives, the plan would also allow para-professionals in rural districts - such as teacher's aides - to take advantage of the UW flex degree option to become full-time teachers.

Recruiting and retaining teachers in rural districts is a big challenge.

Supt. Wermuth said that provision would help all rural districts.

The proposal also calls for allowing multiple districts to share certain specialists.

"We just empower them and make it easier to use some of our resources we're providing to do shared services," said Governor Walker. "So, for example - it could be in nursing, could be - probably most typically in rural school districts it would be reading specialists."

The Governor's plan also includes an additional $1 million for hands-on technology classrooms called "fab labs".