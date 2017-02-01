Attorney General Brad Schimel renews rebate program for Narcan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Attorney General Brad Schimel renews rebate program for Narcan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney General Brad Schimel announced on Wednesday that he has renewed a rebate agreement with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

The program is a rebate offer for the heroin and prescription painkiller antidote Naloxone.  Often branded under the name Narcan, it can be used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. 

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will offer a $6 rebate for each Narcan syringe purchased in Wisconsin from now until February 1, 2018.

