Police looking for bank robbery suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they're looking for a suspect who robbed a bank on Madison's east side.

Authorities say just before noon, a man claiming to have a gun robbed the Associate Bank on East Towne Blvd.

Police say he ran off with cash, and they're still looking for him at this time.

The suspect is described as male, white, 40-50 years old, heavy, and wearing a dark blue mask and a dark coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

