Wisconsin Signs 29 on National Signing Day

February 1st is a busy day across the country for future college football players. Wisconsin lands 29 new recruits on opening day of the signing period.

The 2017 recruiting class includes 19 players entering on scholarship and 10 with a walk-on status. The Badgers signed Danny Davis, a four star Wide Receiver recruit from Ohio to highlight the incoming class.

Wisconsin has seven recruits that have already enrolled at UW this semester. QB Jack Coan, CB Madison Cone, OLB Izayah Green-May, WR Deron Harrell, CB Faion Hicks, OL Kayden Lyles and OLB Andrew Van Ginkel. These recruits can participate in Spring camp activities.

2017 Wisconsin Football Signing Class:

Danny Davis Scholarship WR Springfield, OH (Springfield)

Adam Bay Scholarship LS Mesa Ariz. (Desert Ridge)

Tyler Beach Scholarship OT Graftton, Wis. (Port Washington)

Logan Bruss Scholarship OG Appleton, Wis. (Kimberly)

Jack Coan Scholarship QB Sayville, N.Y. (Sayville)

Madison Cone Scholarship CB Kernersville, N.C. (East Forsyth)

Alex Fenton Scholarship OG Menomonie, Wis (Menomonie)

Jake Ferguson Scholarship TE Madison, Wis. (Madison Memorial)

Cade Green Scholarship WR Austin, Texas (Lake Travis)

Izayah Green-May Scholarship OLB Bolingbrook, Ill (Bolingbrook)

Deron Harrell Scholarship WR Denver, Colo. (East)

Faion Hicks Scholarship CB Miami, Fla (Flanagan)

Kayden Lyles Scholarship C/G Madison, Wis. (Middleton)

Scott Nelson Scholarship S Detroit, Mich. (University of Detroit Jesuit)

Emmet Perry Scholarship WR Grand Prairie, Texas (DeSoto)

Jonathan Taylor Scholarship RB Salem, N.J. (Salem)

Andrew Van Ginkel Scholarship OLB Rock Valley, Iowa (Iowa Western Community College)

Danny Vanden Boom Scholarship QB Kimberly, Wis. (Kimberly)

Aaron Vopal Scholarship DE De Pere, Wis. (De Pere)

Michael Balistreri Walk-On DE Grafton, Wis. (University School of Milwaukee)

Ethan Cesarz Walk-On ILB Delavan, Wis. (Delavan-Darien)

Jake Collinsworth Walk-On ILB Merrill, Wis. (Merrill)

Sam DeLany Walk-On WR Delafield, Wis. (Kettle Moraine)

Matt Henningsen Walk-On DE Menomonee Falls, Wis. (Menomonee Falls)

Hunter Johnson Walk-On RB Darlington, Wis. (Darlington)

Collin Larsh Walk-On K Marshall, Wis. (Monona Grove)

Josh Seltzner Walk-On OT Columbus, Wis. (Columbus)

Blake Smithback Walk-On Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee)

Coy Wanner Walk-On ATH Green Bay, Wis. (Preble)