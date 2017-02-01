Wisconsin Signs 29 on National Signing Day - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Signs 29 on National Signing Day

February 1st is a busy day across the country for future college football players. Wisconsin lands 29 new recruits on opening day of the signing period. 

The 2017 recruiting class includes 19 players entering on scholarship and 10 with a walk-on status. The Badgers signed Danny Davis, a four star Wide Receiver recruit from Ohio to highlight the incoming class.

Wisconsin has seven recruits that have already enrolled at UW this semester. QB Jack Coan, CB Madison Cone, OLB Izayah Green-May, WR Deron Harrell, CB Faion Hicks, OL Kayden Lyles and OLB Andrew Van Ginkel. These recruits can participate in Spring camp activities.

2017 Wisconsin Football Signing Class:

Danny Davis  Scholarship   WR  Springfield, OH (Springfield)

Adam Bay   Scholarship   LS   Mesa Ariz. (Desert Ridge)

Tyler Beach   Scholarship   OT   Graftton, Wis. (Port Washington)

Logan Bruss   Scholarship   OG   Appleton, Wis. (Kimberly)

Jack Coan   Scholarship   QB   Sayville, N.Y. (Sayville)

Madison Cone   Scholarship   CB   Kernersville, N.C. (East Forsyth)

Alex Fenton   Scholarship   OG   Menomonie, Wis (Menomonie)

Jake Ferguson   Scholarship   TE   Madison, Wis. (Madison Memorial)

Cade Green   Scholarship   WR   Austin, Texas (Lake Travis)

Izayah Green-May   Scholarship  OLB   Bolingbrook, Ill (Bolingbrook)

Deron Harrell   Scholarship   WR  Denver, Colo. (East)

Faion Hicks   Scholarship   CB  Miami, Fla (Flanagan)

Kayden Lyles   Scholarship   C/G   Madison, Wis. (Middleton)

Scott Nelson   Scholarship   S   Detroit, Mich. (University of Detroit Jesuit)

Emmet Perry   Scholarship   WR   Grand Prairie, Texas (DeSoto)

Jonathan Taylor   Scholarship   RB   Salem, N.J. (Salem)

Andrew Van Ginkel   Scholarship   OLB   Rock Valley, Iowa (Iowa Western Community College)

Danny Vanden Boom  Scholarship   QB   Kimberly, Wis. (Kimberly)

Aaron Vopal   Scholarship   DE   De Pere, Wis. (De Pere)

Michael Balistreri   Walk-On   DE   Grafton, Wis. (University School of Milwaukee)

Ethan Cesarz   Walk-On   ILB   Delavan, Wis. (Delavan-Darien)   

Jake Collinsworth   Walk-On   ILB   Merrill, Wis. (Merrill)

Sam DeLany   Walk-On   WR   Delafield, Wis. (Kettle Moraine)

Matt Henningsen   Walk-On   DE   Menomonee Falls, Wis. (Menomonee Falls)

Hunter Johnson   Walk-On   RB   Darlington, Wis. (Darlington)

Collin Larsh   Walk-On   K   Marshall, Wis. (Monona Grove)

Josh Seltzner   Walk-On   OT Columbus, Wis. (Columbus)

Blake Smithback   Walk-On   Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee)

Coy Wanner   Walk-On   ATH   Green Bay, Wis. (Preble)

