UPDATE: Missing Madison man found

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Late Wednesday afternoon, detectives say they were able to make phone contact with Ware.

Ware told detectives he is safe and not in need of assistance.

Madison Police say they are wrapping up their investigation and thank the public for their help.

******

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department are asking for the public's help after a Madison disappeared Tuesday around noon.

Michael Ware, was last seen near Loftsgordon Avenue, and is believed to have gotten into a dark colored minivan with tinted windows.

Ware's family is concerned for his safety, and think he may have gone with someone for whom he owed money.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014