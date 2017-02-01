Monona Grove's Larsh signs as preferred walk-on with Wisconsin

MONONA GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Collin Larsh has been a Badger fan since day one.

"Since I was born...there are pictures of me in a Badger jersey," Larsh said on Wednesday, hours after he signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Wisconsin. Larsh is one of ten players who signed as a preferred walk-on.

The senior from Monona Grove played in multiple positions for the Silver Eagles, but his primary focus was kicking. Larsh was selected to first-team all-state this past season after recording 55 touchbacks. He finished his career 9-for-13 of field goals and 82-for-86 on PATs.