Monona Grove's Larsh signs as preferred walk-on with Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Monona Grove's Larsh signs as preferred walk-on with Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

MONONA GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Collin Larsh has been a Badger fan since day one. 

"Since I was born...there are pictures of me in a Badger jersey," Larsh said on Wednesday, hours after he signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Wisconsin. Larsh is one of ten players who signed as a preferred walk-on.

The senior from Monona Grove played in multiple positions for the Silver Eagles, but his primary focus was kicking. Larsh was selected to first-team all-state this past season after recording 55 touchbacks. He finished his career 9-for-13 of field goals and 82-for-86 on PATs. 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Hand Injury is a "Minor" Speed Bump for Vince Biegel in his Packer Debut

    Hand Injury is a "Minor" Speed Bump for Vince Biegel in his Packer Debut

    The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuried his hand on the first day.

    More >>

    The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuries his hand on the first day.

    More >>

  • Brewers slugger Braun has MRI on sore right arm

    Brewers slugger Braun has MRI on sore right arm

    Ailing Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun had an MRI on his strained right arm on Friday and was unavailable as the team opened a three-game series in Pittsburgh.    

    More >>

    Ailing Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun had an MRI on his strained right arm on Friday and was unavailable as the team opened a three-game series in Pittsburgh.    

    More >>

  • Packers sign five draft picks and 15 rookie free agents

    Packers sign five draft picks and 15 rookie free agents

    On the opening day of rookie minicamp, the Packers announced a flurry of signings. The team has already inked deals with five of their draft picks. In addition, the team signed 15 rookie free agents. 

    More >>

    On the opening day of rookie minicamp, the Packers announced a flurry of signings. The team has already inked deals with five of their draft picks. In addition, the team signed 15 rookie free agents. 

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Hand Injury is a "Minor" Speed Bump for Vince Biegel in his Packer Debut

    Hand Injury is a "Minor" Speed Bump for Vince Biegel in his Packer Debut

    The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuried his hand on the first day.

    More >>

    The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuries his hand on the first day.

    More >>

  • Five Badgers products named to women's national team

    Five Badgers products named to women's national team

    USA Hockey has selected 23 players to the women's national team for the Olympics, and all but two helped the United States earn the gold medal at the Women's World Championship last month.    Hilary Knight, who scored the overtime winner over Canada to give the U.S. women their fourth straight title at the world championship, is one of 12 members selected who also played on the silver medal-winning 2014 Olympic team.    The others include: Meghan Duggan, Kacey Bell...More >>
    USA Hockey has selected 23 players to the women's national team for the Olympics, and all but two helped the United States earn the gold medal at the Women's World Championship last month.    Hilary Knight, who scored the overtime winner over Canada to give the U.S. women their fourth straight title at the world championship, is one of 12 members selected who also played on the silver medal-winning 2014 Olympic team.    The others include: Meghan Duggan, Kacey Bell...More >>

  • Badgers men's hockey releases 2017-18 schedule

    Badgers men's hockey releases 2017-18 schedule

    The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.

    More >>

    The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.