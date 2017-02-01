Waunakee's Smithback Signs As Walk-On With UW

February 1st opened the signing period for college football. The Badgers added 29 to their roster on the opening day including 10 walk-ons. In that mix is Waunakee senior Blake Smithback. He was recruited as an offensive lineman.

"Honestly, it's a dream come true. Ever since I've been able to dream of this it's been a dream of mine." Said Smithback. "I've grown up watching the Badgers play. Wanting to be a part of it and now that it is, it's a dream come true."

Smithback was a First team all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and second-team all-state by the Associated Press as a senior.