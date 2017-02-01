Columbus' Seltzner joins growing list of UW preferred walk-on's

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WKOW) - With offers from Indiana State and North Dakota sitting on the table, Josh Seltzner opted to stay in his home state and play as a preferred walk-on for the Badgers.

"The walk-on tradition is just outstanding. You see people like Jim Leonhard and Jack Cichy, even this year, and it just made me want to be a part of it." The senior said just moments after putting pen to paper.

The 6'5", 310 pound guard was selected as first-team all-state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and second-team all-state by Associated Press as a senior. Seltzner was also the unanimous Capital North Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year.