Madison Memorial's Ferguson joins big brother, grandfather at UW

The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuried his hand on the first day.More >>
The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuries his hand on the first day.More >>
Ailing Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun had an MRI on his strained right arm on Friday and was unavailable as the team opened a three-game series in Pittsburgh.More >>
Ailing Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun had an MRI on his strained right arm on Friday and was unavailable as the team opened a three-game series in Pittsburgh.More >>
On the opening day of rookie minicamp, the Packers announced a flurry of signings. The team has already inked deals with five of their draft picks. In addition, the team signed 15 rookie free agents.More >>
On the opening day of rookie minicamp, the Packers announced a flurry of signings. The team has already inked deals with five of their draft picks. In addition, the team signed 15 rookie free agents.More >>
The Badger Conference is full of intense rivalries, but this week, the conference's tennis teams are rallying for one of their own.More >>
The Badger Conference is full of intense rivalries, but this week, the conference's tennis teams are rallying for one of their own.More >>
The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
Several days removed, Dan Arnold was still having a hard time grasping exactly what had happened the weekend before and what was about to happen in the weekend to come. The former UW-Platteville receiver has two tryouts scheduled with NFL teams.More >>
Several days removed, Dan Arnold was still having a hard time grasping exactly what had happened the weekend before and what was about to happen in the weekend to come. The former UW-Platteville receiver has two tryouts scheduled with NFL teams.More >>
The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuried his hand on the first day.More >>
The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuries his hand on the first day.More >>
The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
After starting as a true freshman at Green Bay, guard Trevor Anderson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Wisconsin to resume his playing career.More >>
Several organizations in Wisconsin that rely on Medicaid are regrouping, after House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act. The AHCA would cut roughly $800 billion out of Medicaid over ten years.More >>
Several organizations in Wisconsin that rely on Medicaid are regrouping, after House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act. The AHCA would cut roughly $800 billion out of Medicaid over ten years.More >>
Hundreds gathered in Madison on Friday to help fight against heart disease and stroke.More >>
Hundreds gathered in Madison on Friday to help fight against heart disease and stroke.More >>
Tempers flared in northeast Wisconsin Friday over the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans this week. Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) lost his cool with a Democratic county executive who confronted him on the legislation in Appleton.More >>
Tempers flared in northeast Wisconsin Friday over the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans this week. Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) lost his cool with a Democratic county executive who confronted him on the legislation in Appleton.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told reporters Friday he would consider opting out of a provision in the American Health Care Act that requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing health conditions at no added cost.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told reporters Friday he would consider opting out of a provision in the American Health Care Act that requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing health conditions at no added cost.More >>
Just outside of Savanna, Georgia multiple businesses were damaged by storms that rolled through Thursday evening.More >>
Just outside of Savanna, Georgia multiple businesses were damaged by storms that rolled through Thursday evening.More >>
Cinco de Mayo - or the 5th of May - is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.More >>
Cinco de Mayo - or the 5th of May - is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.More >>
Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028.More >>
Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028.More >>
The American Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by House Republicans Thursday gives a lot of discretion to state governments on what parts they want to adopt.More >>
The American Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by House Republicans Thursday gives a lot of discretion to state governments on what parts they want to adopt.More >>
A Monona doctor says she's seeing croup this week.More >>
A Monona doctor says she's seeing croup this week.More >>
The U.S. House is set to vote on the GOP health care bill Thursday.More >>
The U.S. House is set to vote on the GOP health care bill Thursday.More >>