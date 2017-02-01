Madison Memorial's Ferguson joins big brother, grandfather at UW

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- It was a long time coming for Jake Ferguson.

His older brother, Joe, plays safety at the University of Wisconsin.

His grandfather, Barry Alvarez, is the Badgers Athletic Director and former football head coach.

Now Jake has officially become a Badger himself, saying his decision was not swayed one bit by his family ties to the university.

"I'm 100 percent positive I would of, not only because I get to play that one more year with my brother but because the coaches and the staff." Jake said in front of family, coaches, and fellow students on Wednesday, "They all treated me like family. In the end, there was all just "Congratulations, Jake" and then, choose what's best for you. I ended up choosing Wisconsin."

The 6'5", 220 pound tight end out of Madison Memorial verbally committed to UW in the summer of 2016, but now his college future is set in stone (paper and ink).

A four-star recruit by 247 Sports and ESPN and a three-star recruit by Rivals and Scout, finished his career with 1,795 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Jake also contributed to the Spartans defense, tallying 314 total tackles, 29 TFLs, 5 sacks, 5 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles at outside linebacker.