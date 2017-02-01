Wisconsin artist who cast Mary Tyler Moore sculpture dies

The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditions

Health bill teeters on the brink as House OK's budget bill

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nine

A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets

New leash on life: Michigan group finds old pets new homes

The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously ill

President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."

'We will get it done,' says Trump, hopeful of Mideast peace

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, Australia

The Latest: Trump praises 'iron bonds' between US, Australia

Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inauguration

An Arkansas judge is asking a disciplinary panel to dismiss a complaint concerning his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration the same day he blocked executions.

country music legend Loretta Lynn's website says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is giving $51 million to the public schools in its hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan.

The shocking slayings of two young Bible-camp workers found shot in the head on a Northern California beach more than a decade ago may finally be solved.

Slaying of camp workers on California beach may be solved

Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man planned to construct and use a pressure cooker bomb in New York City and, if necessary, become a martyr for the Islamic State group.

Man accused of planning to bomb NYC to help Islamic State

Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his prison cell.

Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

Four California high school students have sued to challenge a school district's decision to suspend them for their online reactions to Instagram posts that included a black student and coach with nooses around their necks.

Students sue over suspensions for 'likes' on racist posts

MADISON (AP) -- Gwendolyn Gillen, a Wisconsin artist whose bronze sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat became a downtown Minneapolis landmark, has died. She was 76.

Gillen's daughter, Alessandra Gillen, says her mother died Friday in hospice care at Madison Heights Senior Community in Madison, where she had lived since 2013.

Gwendolyn Gillen died two days after Moore died at the age of 80.

Alessandra Gillen tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel her mother was most proud of the Moore statue.

In 2002, Gillen's life-sized statue of Moore was dedicated on Nicollet Mall, a pedestrian mall near where Moore threw her tam in the opening credits of her 1970s TV show, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

The statue is now on display in the Minneapolis Visitor Center during mall reconstruction.

