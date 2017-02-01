It's in the Bloodline With Edgewood Boys Hockey

The Badgers softball team cleared the first hurdle of the postseason. Sixth-seeded Wisconsin defeated 11th-seeded Iowa 3-0 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
The Badgers softball team cleared the first hurdle of the postseason. Sixth-seeded Wisconsin defeated 11th-seeded Iowa 3-0 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey program will be well-represented at the upcoming Olympics. Five Badgers were just named to the Canadian national team as they prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympics.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey program will be well-represented at the upcoming Olympics. Five Badgers were just named to the Canadian national team as they prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympics.More >>
Nigel Hayes is spending the week at the NBA Combine in Chicago. He is set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin this weekend. The former Badgers standout took time to pen a letter to his classmates on 'The Players' Tribune' website.More >>
Nigel Hayes is spending the week at the NBA Combine in Chicago. He is set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin this weekend. The former Badgers standout took time to pen a letter to his classmates on 'The Players' Tribune' website.More >>
A former team captain and standout for the Wisconsin women’s soccer program, Marisa Kresge has been hired as UW’s newest assistant coach, as announced Wednesday by head coach Paula Wilkins.More >>
A former team captain and standout for the Wisconsin women’s soccer program, Marisa Kresge has been hired as UW’s newest assistant coach, as announced Wednesday by head coach Paula Wilkins.More >>
Freshman Kaitlyn Menz, junior Brooke Wyderski and senior Chloe Miller were all named to the All-Big Ten second team, while junior Kelsey Jenkins was named to the All-Defensive team and senior Sara Novak was recognized as the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.More >>
Freshman Kaitlyn Menz, junior Brooke Wyderski and senior Chloe Miller were all named to the All-Big Ten second team, while junior Kelsey Jenkins was named to the All-Defensive team and senior Sara Novak was recognized as the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
A large crowd is on hand for a public hearing Thursday morning on a Republican Assembly bill that would authorize the UW Board of Regents to codify rules of free expression on four-year and two-year campuses.More >>
A large crowd is on hand for a public hearing Thursday morning on a Republican Assembly bill that would authorize the UW Board of Regents to codify rules of free expression on four-year and two-year campuses.More >>
Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States Rolandas Krisciunas was the featured guest on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States Rolandas Krisciunas was the featured guest on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
"It's the best hardest thing I ever do. It's the sacrifice that's worth it," says Susan Gold.More >>
"It's the best hardest thing I ever do. It's the sacrifice that's worth it," says Susan Gold.More >>
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is back in Wisconsin and plans to visit a plant in Racine.More >>
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is back in Wisconsin and plans to visit a plant in Racine.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."More >>
Republicans seem no closer to an agreement on transportation funding, leaving local business owners holding their breath as they hope money to complete the Verona Road construction project is part of the final 2017-19 state budget.More >>
Republicans seem no closer to an agreement on transportation funding, leaving local business owners holding their breath as they hope money to complete the Verona Road construction project is part of the final 2017-19 state budget.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is rolling out three new specialty license plates. All three will help support charitable organizations. The first plates supports the non-profit 'Boy Scouts of America National Foundation'.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is rolling out three new specialty license plates. All three will help support charitable organizations. The first plates supports the non-profit 'Boy Scouts of America National Foundation'.More >>