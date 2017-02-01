It's in the Bloodline With Edgewood Boys Hockey

Scoring goals has been a common theme for the Edgewood boys hockey team. They average nearly five a game over the season. What might catch your eye even more, is there leading scorer Jake Schmaltz is just a sophomore.

"my linemates are helping me out a lot." Said Schmaltz. "They are setting me up for good chances. The defenseman and everybody up and down the lineup have really helped me out."

Schmaltz transferred into Edgewood this season from McFarland and had an immediate impact, and if that last name "Schmaltz" sounds familiar? Jake is a cousin to Verona natives Nick and Jordan Schmaltz who played for North Dakota. Nick won a national title last season, both have gone on to the National Hockey League (NHL.)

Jake said, "It's kind of just a family thing. Watching Nick and Jordan have success growing up kind of inspired me to get out there and play."

the NHL bloodline for Edgewood doesn't stop there. Senior defenseman Bryce Kessel is a cousin to Madison native, current Pittsburgh Penguin and Stanley Cup champion Phil Kessel and that kind of connection can draw attention on the ice.



"yeah, every once in a while you get that where they ask if your cousin is Phil, and you're not as good as Phil. Said Bryce. "That's kind of hard being as good as Phil being a high schooler, but it's nice to know it's there and to work and overcome that."

Edgewood boys hockey coach Pete Rothering said "I'm trying to think back, this is pretty unique. obviously not a lot of guys go to the NHL, so to have two on the team at one time that have cousins that are playing right now is pretty cool."

There won't be a national championship or a Stanley Cup at the end of the season for Jake or Bryce, but in the mean time for their families on the ice, it's business as usual.