Digging Deeper: Rock County operators now trained on 'Narcan 911'

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- With a record number of overdoses already this year in Rock County, 911 operators are taking unprecedented action.

"It's nice to have the card so we can really do more for people," 911 dispatcher Sarah Hessian said about the new Narcan card empowering her to help a caller if they have Narcan, administer it.

"It's rewarding for any caller to taker to have the card to help save a life," Rock County Communications Operations Manager Brian Becker said. Last month, dispatchers underwent the training under Mercyhealth EMS Director Dr. Jay MacNeal.

"The key here is the dispatchers wanted it," Dr. MacNeal said about the idea that came about with a conversation with Becker.

"They were able to get their hands on it [the Narcan] and do training for themselves to know how to provide Narcan to somebody," Becker said.

Dr. MacNeal created the 'Narcan 911' card; he hopes it gives emergency operators the ability to talk someone through an unthinkable moment: an overdose.

"For that person on scene that has a loved one or stranger with a sudden medical situation, it gives them instantaneous knowledge," Dr. MacNeal said.

Becker says the knowledge is already paying off.

"We've offered to give instructions almost ten times since the implementation of the Narcan card," Becker said.

While Dane County does have a similar card in practice, most other counties do not have a similar protocol for dispatchers to provide Narcan. But Dodge and Sauk Counties are working to develop Narcan cards in the next year.