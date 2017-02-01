Madison Mayor Paul Soglin may veto new immigration proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some Madison Alders want stronger protection policies for immigrants, but even though Mayor Paul Soglin supports the general idea, he may veto the proposal.

Soglin is worried about designating the fourth floor of the City-County Building as a "safe space." Mayor Soglin has spoken with the city attorney and fears the language could allow the state to take action against Madison.

He wants the wording omitted or he won't sign off on the proposal.

"I see little value and a great deal of risk in such an action," Mayor Soglin said. "First the practicality of the City Council offices becoming a sanctuary is minimal, secondary the location is less than ideal, lastly, the facilities are impractical," he added.

Just days ago, Mayor Soglin spoke about supporting Madison's immigrant community, despite President Trump's executive order to crackdown on immigrants.

The resolution will likely be introduced the city council's February 7th meeting.