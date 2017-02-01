Madison Mayor Paul Soglin may veto new immigration proposal

Law enforcement video shows a Grant County Supervisor's profanity-laced response to officers during his arrest for allegedly operating while intoxicated.More >>
Law enforcement video shows a Grant County Supervisor's profanity-laced response to officers during his arrest for allegedly operating while intoxicated.More >>
The man who died in a crash in Janesville Wednesday has now been identified.More >>
The man who died in a crash in Janesville Wednesday has now been identified.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- For those of you who love to travel, but don't want to have to drive over an hour to fly to your destination, Dane County Regional Airport has some exciting and jet-setting news.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- For those of you who love to travel, but don't want to have to drive over an hour to fly to your destination, Dane County Regional Airport has some exciting and jet-setting news.More >>
Rock County officials became aware there is a Facebook post circulating that claims that Joseph Jakubowski escaped jail.More >>
Rock County officials became aware there is a Facebook post circulating that claims that Joseph Jakubowski escaped jail.More >>
The parent was upset with the school administrators for an incident at school involving his child and admitted that his statements could cause concern.More >>
The parent was upset with the school administrators for an incident at school involving his child and admitted that his statements could cause concern.More >>
Newly-released video shows the danger when a man who was reportedly drunk, stole a car and was chased by police.More >>
Newly-released video shows the danger when a man who was reportedly drunk, stole a car and was chased by police.More >>
Eddie Lacy may be gone from the Green Bay Packers, but he left a nice legacy in his wake.More >>
Eddie Lacy may be gone from the Green Bay Packers, but he left a nice legacy in his wake.More >>
Demonstrators in Madison marched for the environment on Friday.More >>
Demonstrators in Madison marched for the environment on Friday.More >>
A 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter accidentally set his home on fire and left a family of six homeless.More >>
A 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter accidentally set his home on fire and left a family of six homeless.More >>
Today's first responders are using Narcan now more than ever before.More >>
Today's first responders are using Narcan now more than ever before.More >>
Officials say a threatening email was sent to a staff member and included specific threats that led them to close schoolsMore >>
Officials say a threatening email was sent to a staff member and included specific threats that led them to close schoolsMore >>
Friday Governor Walker will be touring the state with Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett. Their appearances come ahead of National Travel and Tourism Week. They'll be announcing the successes for tourism in Wisconsin.More >>
Friday Governor Walker will be touring the state with Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett. Their appearances come ahead of National Travel and Tourism Week. They'll be announcing the successes for tourism in Wisconsin.More >>
Rock County officials became aware there is a Facebook post circulating that claims that Joseph Jakubowski escaped jail.More >>
Rock County officials became aware there is a Facebook post circulating that claims that Joseph Jakubowski escaped jail.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told reporters Friday he would consider opting out of a provision in the American Health Care Act that requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing health conditions at no added cost.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told reporters Friday he would consider opting out of a provision in the American Health Care Act that requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing health conditions at no added cost.More >>
Madison police are investigating three reports of weapons violations in a span of 40 minutes.More >>
Madison police are investigating three reports of weapons violations in a span of 40 minutes.More >>