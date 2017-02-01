Dane County Restorative Court Program expands thanks to $50,000 grant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's Restorative Court program is about to expand, all thanks to a $50,000 grant. The program provides an alternative to traditional sentencing. Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says it's not a criminal justice 'lite' approach, but rather a unique way to get first-time offenders back on the right track.

"This gives people those sort of opportunities for wrap-around services...so we think this has nothing but an upside and hopefully we will continue to grow it," Chief Koval said.

If a person completes the program, charges are dropped and their information is not entered into the circuit court database.

The funds from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation will help the program pay for a new facility and add new peacemakers to help guide the young offenders.

Dane County was chose, along with twenty other jurisdictions, to help reduce over-incarceration.