Police arrest Beloit College student in potential hate crime investigation

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit say they arrested a Beloit College student in connection with their investigation into three potential hate crimes at the school.

Michael Kee, 20, was arrested for obstructing, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

Police say Kee reported that his dorm room door and the wall next to it had been spray painted with a bias symbol and phrases related to his religion and ethnicity. Beloit College officials have said that it was an anti-Muslim threat painted on the door and an offensive symbol painted on the wall on January 30.

After an interview with officers, police say Kee admitted he was responsible for the spray painting. Kee says he observed how the Beloit College community had come together after another recent bias incident and wanted similar attention. That earlier incident was on January 27, when a different student reported receiving an anti-Semitic note under their dorm room door.

Police say Kee has been referred to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.