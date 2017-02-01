New UW Police Chief sworn in

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department officially has a new police chief.

Chief Kristen Roman joined the campus police department early January. She had been with the Madison Police Department for 26 years.

"I'm inheriting a department that has thrived under excellent leadership, a department that has carved out a national reputation consistent with the Wisconsin idea, and a department comprised with some of the most capable and dedicated people I have had the privilege to work with," Roman said.

Roman succeeded Susan Riseling, who served as chief for the past 25 years.

Roman's resume includes serving as the first captain of the Community Outreach Section of the police department. She also served as a patrol lieutenant for the downtown/Isthmus District.