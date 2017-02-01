New UW Police Chief sworn in

The man who died in a crash in Janesville Wednesday has now been identified.More >>
Law enforcement video shows a Grant County Supervisor's profanity-laced response to officers during his arrest for allegedly operating while intoxicated.More >>
Rock County officials became aware there is a Facebook post circulating that claims that Joseph Jakubowski escaped jail.More >>
Tempers flared in northeast Wisconsin Friday over the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans this week. Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) lost his cool with a Democratic county executive who confronted him on the legislation in Appleton.More >>
Officials say Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes was fired after allegedly pulling out his firearm and stun gun, and waving them around while quoting lines from Denzel Washington's character in "Training Day".More >>
All schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will run a regularly scheduled school day on Monday, May 8.More >>
Newly-released video shows the danger when a man who was reportedly drunk, stole a car and was chased by police.More >>
Eddie Lacy may be gone from the Green Bay Packers, but he left a nice legacy in his wake.More >>
Demonstrators in Madison marched for the environment on Friday.More >>
A 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter accidentally set his home on fire and left a family of six homeless.More >>
Hundreds gathered in Madison on Friday to help fight against heart disease and stroke.More >>
Today's first responders are using Narcan now more than ever before.More >>
Friday Governor Walker will be touring the state with Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett. Their appearances come ahead of National Travel and Tourism Week. They'll be announcing the successes for tourism in Wisconsin.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told reporters Friday he would consider opting out of a provision in the American Health Care Act that requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing health conditions at no added cost.More >>
