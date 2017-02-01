Parole recommended for Charles Manson follower

The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditions

Health bill teeters on the brink as House OK's budget bill

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nine

A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets

New leash on life: Michigan group finds old pets new homes

The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously ill

President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."

'We will get it done,' says Trump, hopeful of Mideast peace

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Trump: Few share 'iron bonds' like US, Australia

The Latest: Trump praises 'iron bonds' between US, Australia

Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inauguration

An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

A jury says an Arizona prisoner convicted of killing six people in Yuma in 2005 should be sentenced to death.

Jury: Man convicted of 6 killings should get death penalty

Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man planned to construct and use a pressure cooker bomb in New York City and, if necessary, become a martyr for the Islamic State group.

Man accused of planning to bomb NYC to help Islamic State

Activists say immigrants detained at a jail serving four counties in Oregon recently held a hunger strike over what they called horrible conditions.

Prosecutors are dropping charges against two teens accused of raping a fellow student in a high school bathroom in the suburbs of Washington.

A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his prison cell.

Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits

Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A state panel has recommended paroling a former follower of cult leader Charles Manson after California governors blocked four previous recommendations for his release.

The 31st parole hearing for 74-year-old Bruce Davis was held Wednesday at the California Mens Colony at San Luis Obispo.

Gov. Jerry Brown will have the final say on whether Davis is released.

Davis is serving a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea.

He was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson "family."

Parole panels have decided before that Davis is no longer a public safety risk only to see governors -- who have the final say on release -- block his parole.