Neighbors react after $440,000 drug bust at apartment complex

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Two men remain behind bars after police say they were running a cocaine and marijuana operation in the Madison area.

On Tuesday, January 24th, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force raided an apartment at the Valley View Apartment Complex in Fitchburg on the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. It was being used as a stash house, according to Madison police. Inside, authorities found 70 pounds of marijuana which is valued at $356,000.

In addition, narcotics officers also found two kilograms of cocaine inside a car used by one of the suspects to drive to the apartment. Police say that amount of cocaine is worth $86,000 on the streets. Another car used by the suspects had $20,000 cash.

But that wasn't the only location authorities investigated. They also raided a home on Tottenham Road in Madison's west side. That's where they found four guns, two of them were loaded handguns and two other long guns and more marijuana.

The news startled Erv Bendorf, the president of the Leopold Neighborhood Association.

"It's scary. It was a very big drug bust," said Bendorf.

He owns 32 apartments in the neighborhood, but not the one that was raided. However, he admits it's been a problem he's run into.

"We've had single mother be living there with her children and her boyfriend will come in and start using her apartment for drugs," he explained.

He says it's a difficult situation to handle and one he leaves to police. But this bust was a big surprise.

"This is probably the biggest drug bust that I can remember," Bendorf said.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Santos Garcia-Partida and 24-year-old Luis Gerardo Hernandez-Hernandez. Both were arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Now, Bendorf is just happy they're off the streets.

"They'll find you, they'll find you out so don't think you'll get away with it," he said.

Police say Garcia-Partida and Hernandez-Hernandez could be tried in federal court once a judge reviews the case. Multiple agencies were involved with this case including Fitchburg police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and MPD's SWAT team.