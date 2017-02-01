Two-time stroke survivor accomplishes the impossible

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Life can change in the blink of an eye.

For one Middleton woman, two near-death experiences shook her to the core.

Now, she's talking about surviving the strokes that left her disabled, but have given her a new outlook on life.

"There's definitely more to life than just sitting inside and feeling sorry for yourself."

Krissy Schintgen has quite a story to tell.

It starts, when she was just 14 years old.

"I just all of a sudden couldn't feel half my body. I couldn't speak, my head felt really really hot. I knew something was going on, but I couldn't get words out to talk to my parents."

Krissy was having a stroke.

She was rushed to Meriter Hospital and into brain surgery.

"They had to get rid of a piece of my skull so they could get into where the bleed was and fix the rupture."

Krissy was temporarily paralyzed on the right side of her body.

"I was in therapy for three months in the hospital. I had to relearn numbers, I had to relearn the full alphabet. I had to go to speech in order to get certain words to come out correctly."

Fast forward 9 years... Krissy's 23 years old, 8.5 months pregnant, when she suffers another stroke.

"The bleed was so far into the back of my neck, they wouldn't be able to perform surgery on it because it would've most likely just killed me. So, it just miraculously stopped on its own."

Her daughter, Lily, was removed through c-section.

"You want to do everything right as a first time mom and I have this little girl and I have one hand. How am I gonna take care of my daughter? Learning how to do everything , learning how to be a mom and doing it all with my non-dominant hand."

Krissy lost the use of her right hand, went numb on the right side of her body and now suffers speech and memory problems.

"You don't have a choice. I got to wake up and I got to have my daughter. So, you just have to be thankful for what you have. I'm thankful that I have the opportunity to be able to be alive to raise my daughter."

Her husband, Adam, stayed by her side.

"Stroke is a major killer," he says. "It robs families of their loved ones. It leaves survivors disabled and broken, physical, mental, emotional, financial difficulties for the rest of their lives."

But, Krissy endured.

She never let her disability keep her from being the mom she wanted to be for Lily, even if it meant overcoming the impossible when Lily joined a running group.

"All the moms got to run with their daughters," says Krissy. "I know that's the one thing she really wanted me to do and I just couldn't do it."

"I threw my cane down. I walked out the door. I said, 'I don't know what the heck I'm doing, but I'm going to do it.' Little by little I started walking and then waddling and then slogging and jogging."

After a year of training, Krissy and Lily crossed the finish line together.

"She just taught everyone around her that no matter what has happened to you, you can still change the way that you are and make a difference in other people and that you can't let anything stop you," says Lily.

"I just kept going. I couldn't stop. Miles became more miles," says Krissy.

They've added up to 40 different races, including a marathon.

Remarkably, Krissy also finished a full IRONMAN triathlon, with some help.

She was pulled in a boat and a chair throughout the race.

"She's just an inspiration that no matter what happens to you, if you dream and if you fight and if you keep going, you can make something positive of it," says Adam.

"I've had three lives," says Krissy. This is my third life. I get to be here. I get to enjoy every morning I wake up again. I'm a survivor and this is what you can do."

Krissy will be honored as a survivor this weekend by the American Heart Association at the Madison Heart Ball.

27 News anchor Amber Noggle sat down with Dr. Steven Block from SSM Health to learn more about stroke, the risk factors and what you can do to prevent it.

That interview is attached to this story.