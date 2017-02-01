Marathon bombing survivor engaged to man who saved her

The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditions

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nine

A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old pets

New leash on life: Michigan group finds old pets new homes

The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously ill

President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."

'We will get it done,' says Trump, hopeful of Mideast peace

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Democrats say House Republicans up for re-election next year will face a public backlash if they vote to approve a GOP health care bill.

After seven years of trying, Republicans finally deliver with an 'Obamacare' repeal-and-replace bill that could make it into law.

Trump celebrates victory with House passage of GOP health care bill, then revels in his first visit back home in New York City since his inauguration

Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.

Florida is paying Brian Hargrove $8.10 an hour to hunt invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades, but he loves snakes so much that he'd do the job for free.

A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his prison cell.

A jury says an Arizona prisoner convicted of killing six people in Yuma in 2005 should be sentenced to death.

Prosecutors are dropping charges against two teens accused of raping a fellow student in a high school bathroom in the suburbs of Washington.

Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man planned to construct and use a pressure cooker bomb in New York City and, if necessary, become a martyr for the Islamic State group.

Man accused of planning to bomb NYC to help Islamic State

Activists say immigrants detained at a jail serving four counties in Oregon recently held a hunger strike over what they called horrible conditions.

country music legend Loretta Lynn's website says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.

People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.

NEW YORK (AP) -- A woman who lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombing is now engaged to the firefighter who saved her.

Roseann Sdoia tells The New York Post that she and firefighter Mike Materia got engaged during a trip to Nantucket in December.

Sdoia was standing near the finish line during the 2013 Boston Marathon when the bombs went off, badly mangling her leg.

Materia rushed to help her, and stayed with her on the ride to the hospital. He continued to visit her in intensive care and they struck up a friendship.

Two months after the bombing, they went on their first date.

They plan to marry this fall and are releasing a book next month titled "Perfect Strangers," about four people affected by the bombing.

