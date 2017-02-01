Gobert shines in Jazz's 104-88 win over Bucks

Rudy Gobert scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, leading the Utah Jazz to an easy 104-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

The double-double was Gobert's 33rd of the season for the Jazz, who also got 27 points from Gordon Hayward.

Utah took a 61-43 lead into halftime after dominating the second quarter. The Jazz allowed the Bucks to score consecutive baskets just once in the second 12 minutes and their 31 points tied for the third-most they have scored in the second quarter this season. Gobert scored 15 of those 31.

The Bucks shot well from 3-point range in the first quarter, going 5 for 8, but were just 4 for 15 the rest of the night. Milwaukee never led after the first quarter, and only led by two in that short time.

Jabari Parker paced the Bucks with 17 points.