State proposals would change building safety standards

APPLETON (WKOW) -- Firefighters say the state is making dangerous proposals that could put you at risk.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) held a hearing in Appleton on Wednesday about proposed changes that would deviate from the 2017 National Electric Code.

One idea is to eliminate the requirement for sprinklers in apartments, hotels or dorms with 20 units or less. Right now, sprinklers need to be in any building with more than three units.

Critics of the proposals say the state is trying to save money at the expense of public safety.

"They as a division have safety in their name and in their mission statement, but they're not living up to it," Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association President Rob Ugaste told WBAY-TV.

DSPS officials did not comment on the proposals at the hearing. They say testimony from the hearings will be reviewed before they put together a final proposal for legislative review in March.