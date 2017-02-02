UPDATE: GOP lawmakers hire private attorneys at taxpayer expense to fight redistricting order

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican state lawmakers are hiring private attorneys at taxpayer expense to challenge a federal court order requiring them to draw new Assembly and Senate district maps by November 1.

A federal three-judge panel ordered GOP legislators to draw new maps, after finding the current maps drawn in 2011 to be unconstitutional.

The judges ruled the current maps favor Republican candidates to the point where twelve Democratic plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit are being deprived of their constitutional rights by having to cast "wasted ballots."

"On behalf of the Legislature, we are exercising the right to retain counsel to defend a law that was constitutional when adopted and meets every traditional principle of redistricting," wrote Speaker Robin Vos in a statement. "We must ensure that every essential argument is heard before the court to make clear that Wisconsin has legislative maps that are constitutional."

Republicans on the Assembly and Senate Committees on Organization passed a measure to approve the hiring of two law firms - Bell,Giftos & St. John of Madison and the Chicago firm of Kirkland and Ellis.

Democrats are not only upset about the decision to spend tax dollars on private counsel, but also about the way Republicans went about approving the measure.

Normally when lawmakers schedule a committee meeting at the Capitol, they will post a notice on the legislature's online calendar and also notify the press.

But Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald only noticed a vote by private ballot on two bulletin boards in the Capitol.

While not customary, the move is technically legal.

Republican lawmakers are not named defendants in the case, but the attorneys will file on their behalf as a "friend of the court."

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is already defending the State Elections Commission in the case and plans to appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"They do not need to waste taxpayer money to go and hire these pricey, private law firms and it's an affront to the taxpayers that they're doing it in the first place," said Rep. Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), the Assembly minority leader. "But even worse that they're using a process that the taxpayers cannot even be represented to ask if we can put a lid on the amount that is spent."

Rep. Barca asked Speaker Vos to hold a public meeting where amendments could be introduced before a vote was taken, but Vos rejected that suggestion.

The measure clears the way for the Republicans to not only hire the two law firms but for "reimbursement for all actual and necessary expenses associated with this motion."

Neither Speaker Vos nor Senator Fitzgerald released an estimate of how much the legal representation might cost.