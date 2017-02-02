Start Thursday with coffee and kindness

MADISON (WKOW) -- Instead of just putting cream or sugar in your coffee, a Madison group is pushing for you to have it with a dash of kindness.

We're sharing Madison Community Discourse's secret mission of a pay-it-forward coffee chain at ten drive-thru locations around Madison Thursday. The idea is simple, a volunteer with the group will start paying for the coffee of the person behind them at about 7:30 a.m. in hopes that the chain will last through the day.

"I just hope that people are impacted -- the giver and the receiver," says Mallory Shotwell with Madison Community Discourse. "I hope that if only for a moment, it makes people happier."

"Generally we have a very community-minded population here [in Madison]," says one of the coffee chain starters Laura Beck Nielsen. "But it, like any place, it can be easy to get kind of caught up in the grind if you will. I think it just takes that little extra push or that little secret mission. I think that can just warm that up in everybody again."

Madison Community Discourse will be keeping track of the progress throughout the day, but the group needs your help too. You can share your posts about participating with #MCDHappiness on social media.

These are the locations where the coffee chain will be started:

JAVA CAT: 3918 Monona Dr, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

CARGO COFFEE: 750 E Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

CARGO COFFEE: 1309 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715

MOKA: 2910 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704

MOKA: 5227 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705

STARBUCKS: 434 Gammon Place 3, Madison, WI 53719

STARBUCKS: 3515 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705

STARBUCKS: 2981 Triverton Pike Dr., Fitchburg, WI 53711

This is the first of numerous secret missions Madison Community Discourse will be starting in 2017 as the group studies kindness. The goal is to connect people and communities. You can keep up with the group on its website and Facebook.