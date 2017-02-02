Homemade Valentine’s Day crafts the entire family can enjoy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Show your love this Valentine’s Day by creating easy homemade crafts and decorations.

On Thursday, Tim Lightner and Heather Simmons with Two Men and a Truck stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to demonstrate how to make these easy-to-do crafts.

This fun and inexpensive family activity is crafted from old moving boxes, meaning all you really need is craft paper, glue and stickers, and you’re ready to go.

Two Men and a Truck are also teaming up with "Sharing Active Independent Lives" (SAIL) of Dane County to help local seniors move items within their homes this Valentine's Day.

The third-annual event will feature two of the moving company’s professional movers assisting eight SAIL members with their moving needs.

A non-profit membership organization, SAIL provides access to resources and serves to provide community and protection for independent seniors.

“We are delighted to be partnering with SAIL in this way for the third year in a row,” says Lightner, franchise owner. “We have supported SAIL through the years, but this was such a unique way for us to give back while also having some fun. I know our guys are looking forward to the day.”

