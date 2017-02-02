Harley-Davidson executives to meet with President Trump - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Harley-Davidson executives to meet with President Trump

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- On Thursday, February 2, executives from Harley-Davidson will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump.

President Trump was originally scheduled to visit the company's plant in Menominee Falls on the 2nd, although Harley-Davidson and the Trump administration said the visit was never officially planned. There was speculation that the visit was canceled in anticipation of protests at the plant.

"As a proud U.S. manufacturer for more than 114 years, and as a company that values freedom and unity, we look forward to talking with the president about Harley-Davidson and the future of U.S. manufacturing," the company said in a statement.

