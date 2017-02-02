Jimmy the Sun Prairie groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jimmy the Sun Prairie groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Jimmy the Groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter.

The famous Sun Prairie groundhog and his friends made the announcement around 7:10 a.m. in Cannery Square after Jimmy the 12th saw his shadow. Dozens were there for the annual celebration, including a Jimmy mascot. 

Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania also predicted six more weeks of winter this morning.

