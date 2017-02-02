What's Going Around: Flu season hasn't hit, yet

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public health experts are urging people to prevent the spread of influenza with a vaccine.

While there is widespread activity in many states across the county, Public Health Madison & Dane County says there hasn't been much flu activity reported locally yet.

“Since the first of the year, we´ve seen 32 flu related hospitalizations in Dane County, and it probably won´t be too long before we start seeing even more cases. So it is certainly not too late to protect yourself and your family from this awful disease by getting a flu shot”, says Diane McHugh, PHMDC Immunization coordinator.

Dane County saw 425 flu-related hospitalizations all of last season (November 2015 - May 2016). PHMDC says just 32 cases so far in the month of January indicates flu season hasn't ramped up yet, but they expect to see hundreds of hospitalizations in the coming months.

PHMDC says the vaccine offers the best protection, but there are other things you can to to prevent getting the flu: