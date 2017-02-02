Mayville man released on signature bond in interstate deaths case

Municipal records show the suspected wrong way driver in a crash that killed four people on the interstate in Deerfield is a repeat drunk driver.

Court records show a wrong way driver involved in an interstate collision with four deaths is in police custody, as he recovers from injuries at a hospital.

Madison (WKOW) -- The Mayville man charged in connection to four, November traffic deaths on the interstate was released on a signature bond Thursday, with his health condition cited as a reason.

33 year old Brysen Wills made his initial appearance in Dane County court on fifteen felony charges, including four counts of reckless homicide.

Authorities say Wills' drunken, wrong way driving on I-94 near Deerfield caused collisions and the deaths of Clenton Hall of Waterloo, Katey Pasqualini of Milwaukee, Kim Radtke of Pewaukee, and Patrick Wasielewski. Officials say another person was seriously injured. They say Wills was also hurt.

A prosecutor said Wills is receiving treatment for a brain injury. Dressed in a shirt and tie, Wills did not speak during his brief court hearing. A prosecutor did not oppose a signature bond for Wills instead of cash bail.

"Mr. Wills is receiving treatment that we believe ensures he will likely remain competent (to stand trial)," says Assistant Dane County District Attorney Matt Moeser.

Court Commissioner Brian Ausmus barred Wills from driving, or consuming alcohol as conditions of his bond. Authorities say Wills' blood alcohol level at the time of the fatal collisions was .18, more than twice the state's legal limit. Records show Wills has two previous drunk driving convictions in Missouri, and a drug offense in Florida.

Family members of the victims attended Thursday's hearing. Hall's mother, Marla Hall tells 27 News she's working with a bipartisan group of legislators to try to toughen the state's drunk driving laws.



"I told them I'm doing whatever I can to help," Hall tells 27 News.



"She was really passionate...that we make sure those first offense OWIs actually become a criminal penalty," says Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D-Monona).



Anderson says he believes the state's lenient treatment of drunk driving first offenders may relax inhibitions over continuing to drive drunk. Wisconsin is the only state where first offense OWI is treated as the equivalent of a traffic ticket.

Hall says response to her call for action has been bipartisan. "I've talked to Chris Larson, he's called me back. Van Wangaard's called me back. John Jagler," Hall tells 27 News.



In response to Hall's outreach, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) emailed his condolences, and intentions.



"I have a son the same age as yours and understand how devastated you must be," Fitzgerald wrote.



"I will monitor any bills that are introduced that address the issue of drunk driving and drunk drivers with multiple offenses," said Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald's email notes his support for recently passed legislation giving courts more authority to order people into drug and alcohol treatment in connection with drinking and driving issues.



But Hall says she's disappointed she's not had personal contact on drunk driving issues with the senate leader.



"I'm upset because Scott Fitzgerald - my senator, my district - sends me an email, and I'm on the call list, and others have called me, but I haven't heard from him yet," Hall tells 27 News.



Wills is a repeat drunk driver, but his past offenses are not in Wisconsin. He has two, previous drunken driving convictions in Missouri, and an adjudication in Florida for illegally obtaining a prescription drug.





