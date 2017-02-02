Former Badgers Defensive Back Troy Vincent featured in "Big Appl - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Badgers Defensive Back Troy Vincent featured in "Big Apple Badgers" video series

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Former Badgers Cornerback Troy Vincent is currently the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL. 

Vincent was a standout defensive back for the Wisconsin Badgers from 1988-1991. He was the 7th pick in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He played a total of 15 seasons in NFL, also playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins.

Vincent talks about his decision to attend UW-Madison and what it means to him to be a Badger and how his experience in Madison still impacts his life in a video produced for the video series titled "Big Apple Badgers". 

The video was produced by Justin Bomberg of University Communications at UW-Madison.

Click here to see the video.

