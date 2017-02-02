Former Badger hockey coach Jeff Sauer dies at 73

MADISON (WKOW) --- Former Badger Men's Hockey coach Jeff Sauer died Thursday morning at the age of 73, according to Madison.com.

Sauer coached the Badgers from 1982 to 2002 and was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in September.

Sauer led the Badgers to 489 victories, the most victories for a UW coach in any sport. He guided Wisconsin to the 1983 and 1990 NCAA titles. In addition, the Badgers won WCHA regular-season titles in 1990 and 2000 and WCHA playoff crowns in 1983, 1988, 1990, 1995 and 1998.

Sauer lived in Middleton.