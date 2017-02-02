Bridge over Madison Beltline will be closed till September

MADISON (WKOW) -- A heavily-traveled route over the Madison Beltline (US 12/14) will be closed for sevens months, starting Monday, while workers replace the High Point bridge.

The work is expected to be done sometime in September. During the entire project, High Point Road will be closed to traffic between Watts Road and D’Onofrio Drive. There will be signs pointing to detours.

Motorists can also expect periodic nighttime lane closures on the Beltline during the project. In addition, full Beltline closures are scheduled for February 8, 9, 13 and 14 between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. while workers remove the existing bridge and set new beams.

High Point Road will be widened to accommodate four lanes of traffic, bicycle and pedestrian facilities. Segments of Madison’s planned West Towne Path will also be constructed along High Point Road and the Beltline.

The current bridge is 49 years old.