Surveillance images of Madison battery suspect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Surveillance images of Madison battery suspect

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have released two surveillance photos of a man suspected of punching and injuring another man last Friday morning in Madison.

The victim was punched while trying to break up and argument between two other men in the 400 block of Hawthorne Court. The man, 21, told police he was hit by a punch he never saw coming. He suffered a broken jaw and had to go to the hospital.

Police say the suspect in the photos is roughly six-feet tall with short, brown hair.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.