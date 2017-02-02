Surveillance images of Madison battery suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have released two surveillance photos of a man suspected of punching and injuring another man last Friday morning in Madison.

The victim was punched while trying to break up and argument between two other men in the 400 block of Hawthorne Court. The man, 21, told police he was hit by a punch he never saw coming. He suffered a broken jaw and had to go to the hospital.

Police say the suspect in the photos is roughly six-feet tall with short, brown hair.