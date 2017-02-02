Badgers name Leonhard defensive coordinator

Head coach Paul Chryst decided to stay in the family with his latest hire. He has promoted Jim Leonhard to defensive coordinator.

The former Badgers safety has only coached in the college ranks for one season. He made an immediate impact as the Badgers' defensive backs coach. His unit tallied 22 interceptions, the highest output at Wisconsin since 2002.

Leonhard, 34, joined the coaching staff after a lengthy NFL career. The former Badgers walk-on was a three-time All-American as a player and was inducted in to the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Leonhard takes over one of the best defenses in the country from Justin Wilcox. Wilcox left Madison after just one season to take the head coaching job at California.