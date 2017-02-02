UPDATE: 16 people being treated after Milwaukee school bus crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: 16 people being treated after Milwaukee school bus crash Thursday

UPDATE (WISN) -- A Milwaukee school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Children’s Hospital tells WISN some of the children who were involved in the crash were brought there.

The hospital has treated 16 people and said none are currently in critical condition.

The crash happened at Sherman Boulevard and Congress Street.

WISN reports nine people were injured and are being taken to the hospital.

We will update this story when we learn more.

