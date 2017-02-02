Bucks trade Plumlee to Hornets for Hawes, Hibbert - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks trade Plumlee to Hornets for Hawes, Hibbert

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired forward/center Spencer Hawes and center Roy Hibbert from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Miles Plumlee.
   Bucks general manager John Hammond says Hawes and Hibbert provide "depth and versatility" and says the trade also gives the team future salary cap flexibility.
   The Bucks also requested waivers on forward Steve Novak, who appeared in eight games this season.
   The 28-year-old Hawes has averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 35 games, including one start, for Charlotte this season. The 30-year-old Hibbert has averaged 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 42 games, including 13 starts.
   The 28-year-old Plumlee has started 12 of 32 games for Milwaukee, averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. He was a first-round pick by Indiana in 2012.

