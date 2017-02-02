UW-Madison wants to offer free tuition for first-generation transfer students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials of the University of Wisconsin-Madison have proposed to offer at least one year of free tuition to first-generation students transferring from one of the several two-year colleges in Wisconsin.

In a speech Thursday afternoon, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced a proposal called the "Badger Promise"

The program would offer first-generation students attending any of the UW Colleges and several other two-year schools, including Madison Area Technical College -- at least one year of free tuition if they transfer to UW-Madison.

According to Chancellor Blank, students will have to meet all transfer requirements, including a higher GPA standard than other transfer students.

Students will also have to fill out a FAFSA form, those who are eligible for the Pell Grant will receive up to 2 years of free tuition.

Chancellor Blank says the program will help first-generation students, especially those in low-income households, to receive a "world class education".

"Often times [first generation] students don't have the same support some other students have about coming to college, so this just gives them a little more motivation that you can do it," said Chancellor Blank.

According to UW-Madison officials, the program is estimated to cost at least $1.5 million annually in scholarship funds for all first-generation Wisconsin transfers coming in under this program.